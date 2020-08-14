Minsk Subway Set for Strike, Metro Trains to Keep Running - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Subway employees in protest-hit Minsk intend to go on a strike on Friday, but the crucial transport artery will keep functioning, a staffer told Sputnik.

"There will be a strike, but the subway itself will work today," they said.

Mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the late hours of Sunday, when the first election results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.

Calls for a nation-wide strike were surfaced on social networks on Thursday after the demonstrations have been harshly suppressed by the security forces, resulting in mass detentions. The strikers' demands are to stop violence and review the results of the presidential election.

The Interior Ministry started to release the detainees en masse on Friday morning. The Belarusian authorities say that professional instigators were coordinating the unrest by managing the crowd and urging people to act.