Minsk Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over Possible Strikes Planned By Ukraine - Kiev

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Ukrainian Ambassador to Minsk Ihor Kyzym has been summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry where the diplomat was handed a note on Kiev's presumably planned strikes at the Belarusian territory, The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"On the evening of October 8, Ukrainian Ambassador to Minsk Ihor Kyzym had been summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note. In this note, the Belarusian side says that Ukraine allegedly plans to strike at the Belarusian territory," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also said that the data "does not correspond with the reality," and that Kiev rejected "insinuations made by Belarus."

Earlier in October, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukraine was continuing to stage provocations on the border with Belarus by deploying up to 15,000 military personnel.

The top official stressed that the Belarusian troops do not take part in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, and that Minsk is set to prevent possible attacks on the Belarusian territory from Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

