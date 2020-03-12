UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Talks' Participants Signed Final Protocol For First Time - LPR Representative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:20 AM

Minsk Talks' Participants Signed Final Protocol for First Time - LPR Representative

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The participants of the Minsk talks on the east Ukrainian settlement for the first time secured their obligations in the final protocol of the meeting, Rodion Miroshnik, representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the political subgroup at the talks, told Sputnik.

"For the first time at the meeting of the [Trilateral] Contact Group for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas, the obligations of the parties have been fixed in the final protocol of the meeting, which has been handed to the OSCE Secretariat," he said.

He clarified that the protocol set out the obligations of the parties - Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas - which should be implemented soon.

"The obligations relate to the preparation of the exchange of prisoners, the development of compromise proposals on the areas of the disengagement of forces and assets and the creation of an advisory council on political issues," Miroshnik said.

Related Topics

Exchange Minsk Luhansk Kiev

Recent Stories

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

7 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

8 hours ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

9 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

9 hours ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.