Minsk Talks' Participants Signed Final Protocol for First Time - LPR Representative

(@FahadShabbir)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The participants of the Minsk talks on the east Ukrainian settlement for the first time secured their obligations in the final protocol of the meeting, Rodion Miroshnik, representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the political subgroup at the talks, told Sputnik.

"For the first time at the meeting of the [Trilateral] Contact Group for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas, the obligations of the parties have been fixed in the final protocol of the meeting, which has been handed to the OSCE Secretariat," he said.

He clarified that the protocol set out the obligations of the parties - Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas - which should be implemented soon.

"The obligations relate to the preparation of the exchange of prisoners, the development of compromise proposals on the areas of the disengagement of forces and assets and the creation of an advisory council on political issues," Miroshnik said.