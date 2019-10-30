UrduPoint.com
Minsk To Adjust Plan To Respond To US Tanks In Lithuania - Belarusian Security Council

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:37 PM

Minsk to Adjust Plan to Respond to US Tanks in Lithuania - Belarusian Security Council

Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Stanislav Zas said after a meeting with US Charge d'Affaires Jenifer Moore that Minsk would make adjustments to the plan to respond to the deployment of US armored vehicles in Lithuania and the upcoming NATO exercises in the spring

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Stanislav Zas said after a meeting with US Charge d'Affaires Jenifer Moore that Minsk would make adjustments to the plan to respond to the deployment of US armored vehicles in Lithuania and the upcoming NATO exercises in the spring.

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced Minsk's intention to properly respond to the deployment of armored vehicles in Lithuania near the border with Belarus, as well as to plans for NATO exercises in the spring of 2020 under US command.

On Tuesday, on US initiative, Zas and Moore discussed plans for the deployment of US military contingents near the Belarusian state border.

"Belarus, for its part, is also ready to make appropriate adjustments to the plans to respond to deployment of foreign military contingents near its borders," the Belta news agency quoted Zas as saying.

He said the proposal had already been approved by Lukashenko.

