Minsk To Ban Access To Migrants For Int'l Organizations That Only Want PR - Lukashenko

Minsk to Ban Access to Migrants For Int'l Organizations That Only Want PR - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Minsk will not provide access to migrants for international organizations that only care about their public relations (PR), Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday, adding that migrants require concrete help, including financial assistance.

"If you have arrived, then help them.

If you cannot organize a humanitarian corridor, tell me why you can not do it ... These international organizations also have huge finances there. Except for the Belarusian Red Cross and our lawmakers, representatives of our government, no one specifically deals with this (migration crisis)," Lukashenko said, adding that representatives of some organizations help migrants "on camera."

