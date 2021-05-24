Minsk to Face Consequences From EU Over Ryanair Plane Incident - German Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Sunday that the incident with the forced landing of the Ryanair plane in Minsk will entail "clear consequences" from the EU and noted that the incident was "a serious encroachment on European civil aviation."

Earlier on Sunday, the press service of the Minsk National Airport told Sputnik that a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be fake. A fighter jet was deployed to escort the plane. It was reported later that Roman Protasevich, founder of the Telegram channel Nexta, tagged as extremist by Minsk, was detained during the stopover at the airport. The plane was cleared for take off from Minsk on Sunday evening and departed to Vilnius.

"The fact that the plane traveling between two EU countries was forced to make a stopover under the pretext of a bomb threat is a serious encroachment on civil aviation in Europe. We are very concerned about reports that journalist Roman Protasevich was detained this way," Maas tweeted.

He noted that the incident will not be ignored and will have "clear consequences from the European Union." Maas stressed that the incident will be discussed at the upcoming EU summit and that Germany is currently in contact with its EU partners concerning the matter.

An official statement circulated by the German foreign ministry further condemned the detention of Protasevich and demanded his immediate release.