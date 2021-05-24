UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk To Face Consequences From EU Over Ryanair Plane Incident - German Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Minsk to Face Consequences From EU Over Ryanair Plane Incident - German Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Sunday that the incident with the forced landing of the Ryanair plane in Minsk will entail "clear consequences" from the EU and noted that the incident was "a serious encroachment on European civil aviation."

Earlier on Sunday, the press service of the Minsk National Airport told Sputnik that a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be fake. A fighter jet was deployed to escort the plane. It was reported later that Roman Protasevich, founder of the Telegram channel Nexta, tagged as extremist by Minsk, was detained during the stopover at the airport. The plane was cleared for take off from Minsk on Sunday evening and departed to Vilnius.

"The fact that the plane traveling between two EU countries was forced to make a stopover under the pretext of a bomb threat is a serious encroachment on civil aviation in Europe. We are very concerned about reports that journalist Roman Protasevich was detained this way," Maas tweeted.

He noted that the incident will not be ignored and will have "clear consequences from the European Union." Maas stressed that the incident will be discussed at the upcoming EU summit and that Germany is currently in contact with its EU partners concerning the matter.

An official statement circulated by the German foreign ministry further condemned the detention of Protasevich and demanded his immediate release.

Related Topics

Europe German European Union Germany Minsk Athens Vilnius Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler’s Court mourns death of She ..

58 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 30th Edit ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

Hope Probe set to commence two-year science missio ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs ADBO of AQU Communication ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.