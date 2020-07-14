Minsk to Host In-Person Meeting of EAEU Intergovernmental Council Friday - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Minsk is preparing to host an in-person session of the intergovernmental council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) council on July 17, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Golovchenko spoke with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow.

"We discussed this issue. So far it has been going in the right direction. We are preparing to host heads of the EAEU countries' governments," Golovchenko said.