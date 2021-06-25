Minsk to Introduce Measures in Retaliation to EU Sanctions in Coming Weeks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry declared on Friday its intention to gradually introduce measures in retaliation to the EU economic sanctions in the coming weeks.

"Belarus will not just watch this silently. In the coming weeks, the response measures, which we repeatedly announced, will be gradually introduced," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the new restrictions were aimed at undermining "a sovereign state that pursues its own independent foreign policy" and also jeopardized the interests of EU citizens and companies.

"European politicians should understand that pressure and sanctions are not a language one should use when speaking to Belarus. At the same time, we remain open for equal dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation with those who see Belarus as a partner and not an object for geopolitical claims and experiments," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry concluded.