Minsk to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Cuba, Sudan - Government Decree

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The Belarusian government will provide humanitarian aid to Cuba and Sudan, according to a government decree published on the national legal portal on Saturday.

"To the Ministry of Emergencies, the Ministry of Healthcare, the State Committee on Property, the Belarusian state light industry concern (Bellegprom), the Grodno Oblast Executive Committee - to ensure the release and preparation of material assets for humanitarian aid to the Republic of Cuba and the Republic of Sudan," the decree read.

The Belarusian Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Ministry of Emergencies are tasked with the delivery of humanitarian aid to Cuba and Sudan, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with assisting in the transfer of the aid.

The Ministry of Finance is instructed to allocate funds to cover the cost of material assets for humanitarian aid and the cost of its delivery at the expense of the budget funds for natural disasters, accidents, and catastrophes.

According to the decree, Minsk will provide Cuba with some $279,000 in medicines and syringes and Sudan with about $406,000 in medical products, flour, canned meat, blankets, diesel generators, and petrol engine pump sets.