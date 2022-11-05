UrduPoint.com

Minsk To Provide Humanitarian Aid To Cuba, Sudan - Government Decree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Minsk to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Cuba, Sudan - Government Decree

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The Belarusian government will provide humanitarian aid to Cuba and Sudan, according to a government decree published on the national legal portal on Saturday.

"To the Ministry of Emergencies, the Ministry of Healthcare, the State Committee on Property, the Belarusian state light industry concern (Bellegprom), the Grodno Oblast Executive Committee - to ensure the release and preparation of material assets for humanitarian aid to the Republic of Cuba and the Republic of Sudan," the decree read.

The Belarusian Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Ministry of Emergencies are tasked with the delivery of humanitarian aid to Cuba and Sudan, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with assisting in the transfer of the aid.

The Ministry of Finance is instructed to allocate funds to cover the cost of material assets for humanitarian aid and the cost of its delivery at the expense of the budget funds for natural disasters, accidents, and catastrophes.

According to the decree, Minsk will provide Cuba with some $279,000 in medicines and syringes and Sudan with about $406,000 in medical products, flour, canned meat, blankets, diesel generators, and petrol engine pump sets.

Related Topics

Petrol Budget Minsk Sudan Cuba Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

4 hours ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

4 hours ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

4 hours ago
 Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auctio ..

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

4 hours ago
 Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts ..

Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: ..

4 hours ago
 G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ba ..

G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ballistic Missile Test Launches ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.