Minsk to Respond in Kind to Baltic Countries Expanding Sanctions Lists - Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Belarus is launching response measures to the Baltic countries' increased list of sanctioned Belarusian officials, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Anatoly Glaz, said Tuesday.

Latvia has published a list of 101 Belarusian officials, which was coordinated with Lithuania and Estonia.

People on the list are banned entry to all three countries.

"Well, starting today, like we promised, we are also launching similar symmetrical restrictions against each of these countries," Glaz said.

The spokesman told Sputnik that Minsk put more than 100 officials from each of the three countries on its sanctions list.