MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Minsk will undoubtedly respond to the introduction of additional sanctions by Canada against Belarusian officials, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said that the country, in agreement with the EU, is introducing additional sanctions against 13 Belarusian officials.

"We will definitely respond to this step," the spokesman said.