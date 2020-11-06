UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk To Respond To Canada's New Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:35 PM

Minsk to Respond to Canada's New Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Minsk will undoubtedly respond to the introduction of additional sanctions by Canada against Belarusian officials, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Minsk will undoubtedly respond to the introduction of additional sanctions by Canada against Belarusian officials, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said that the country, in agreement with the EU, is introducing additional sanctions against 13 Belarusian officials.

"We will definitely respond to this step," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Canada Minsk Agreement

Recent Stories

EU Adds 8 More Syrian Ministers to Bloc's Sanction ..

33 seconds ago

Normandy-Format Political Advisers to Meet Online ..

35 seconds ago

UAE sends third medical aid flight to Jordan in fi ..

21 minutes ago

UPDATE - Germany's Maas Says EU Must Play Stronger ..

37 seconds ago

Kashmiri's observe Jammu Martyrs' Day

39 seconds ago

US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin v ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.