Minsk to Sign With Moscow Agreement on Transportation of Nuclear Materials

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko approved a draft agreement with Russia on cooperation in the transportation of nuclear materials, which can be used for negotiations with Moscow, according to a presidential decree published online on official legal portal.

"To approve the draft agreement between the government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the transport of nuclear materials as basis for negotiations," the document says.

The decree authorizes the Belarusian Energy Ministry to conduct negotiations on the draft agreement and allows, if necessary, to make non-fundamental changes to it.

The Energy Ministry is also authorized to sign the agreement if it follows the approved draft.

The text of the draft agreement has not been published.

Belarus is constructing its first nuclear power plant in Grodno region in cooperation with Russia. The Belarusian NPP, equipped with two VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2,400 MW, is the largest Russian-Belarusian economic project.

On June 10, the Belarusian Energy Ministry announced that the launch of the start-up complex of the first unit of the Belarusian NPP has been approved. The commissioning of the second power unit is scheduled for 2022, and the loading of nuclear fuel is expected to be carried out by the end of this year.