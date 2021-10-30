UrduPoint.com

Minsk To Sign With Moscow Agreement On Transportation Of Nuclear Materials

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 08:10 AM

Minsk to Sign With Moscow Agreement on Transportation of Nuclear Materials

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko approved a draft agreement with Russia on cooperation in the transportation of nuclear materials, which can be used for negotiations with Moscow, according to a presidential decree published online on official legal portal.

"To approve the draft agreement between the government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the transport of nuclear materials as basis for negotiations," the document says.

The decree authorizes the Belarusian Energy Ministry to conduct negotiations on the draft agreement and allows, if necessary, to make non-fundamental changes to it.

The Energy Ministry is also authorized to sign the agreement if it follows the approved draft.

The text of the draft agreement has not been published.

Belarus is constructing its first nuclear power plant in Grodno region in cooperation with Russia. The Belarusian NPP, equipped with two VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2,400 MW, is the largest Russian-Belarusian economic project.

On June 10, the Belarusian Energy Ministry announced that the launch of the start-up complex of the first unit of the Belarusian NPP has been approved. The commissioning of the second power unit is scheduled for 2022, and the loading of nuclear fuel is expected to be carried out by the end of this year.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Belarus June Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th October 2021

4 seconds ago
 US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About ..

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About Possible 5G Interference - Re ..

7 hours ago
 Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboa ..

Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

7 hours ago
 Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing ..

Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing situation through dialogue: T ..

7 hours ago
 New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces ..

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run for Governor - Statement

7 hours ago
 US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden ..

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden agenda at stake

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.