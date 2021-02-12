Minsk to Turn to Russia, China If West Cuts Off Investment - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Belarus is not concerned with the West's possible refusal to invest in the country's infrastructure and will take loans from China and Russia instead, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said Friday.

"You [the West] do not want to give money for that [the infrastructure projects], don't bother. We will find where to get them. There are Russia, China and other Asian countries," Golovchenko said on the air of the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

The prime minister recalled that Minsk had signed an agreement with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to finance a cancer center in the city of Grodno and accused the country's opposition of wishing to see the Belarusian government cut off from Western funds.

"This harms the country, it is not like we take these funds for ourselves, for palaces or something else. These are for roads, hospitals, sports facilities," Golovchenko added.

Belarus has been in a prolonged political crisis in the wake of the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country. Several Western countries, including the United States and the European Union, have slapped sanctions on Belarusian officials deemed responsible for alleged electoral fraud and protest suppression.