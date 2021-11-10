Minsk Understands Crimea is Russian Territory - Makei

Belarus understands that in reality, Crimea is a Russian region, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Belarus understands that in reality, Crimea is a Russian region, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The position of Belarus on Crimea remains the same. We understand in reality that Crimea is now Russian territory. Let's proceed from this," Makei said.