Minsk Urges Warsaw Not To Escalate Situation With Accusations Of Border Violation

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 11:02 PM

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Poland shout not escalate the situation with accusations of border violation by Belarusian military helicopters and not use this as a pretext to militarize the border area

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Poland shout not escalate the situation with accusations of border violation by Belarusian military helicopters and not use this as a pretext to militarize the border area.

On Tuesday, the Polish Defense Ministry said that two Belarusian helicopters intruded into the country's air space.

On Wednesday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that Minsk provided Warsaw with objective control data on the absence of any grounds for the accusations of border violations by Belarusian helicopters.

"Urge Poland not to escalate the situation and not to use it for militarization of the border area," the ministry said, adding that deescalation can only be possible within the framework of a mutually respectful and a constructive dialogue.

