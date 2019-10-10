Minsk Voices Concern Over Turkish Offensive in Syria, Urges Respect for Astana Agreements

Minsk is deeply concerned about rising tensions in Syria amid the Turkish offensive against Kurds and calls on sides to stick to joint agreements reached as part of the Astana peace process as well as urgently re-engage in dialogue, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Minsk is deeply concerned about rising tensions in Syria amid the Turkish offensive against Kurds and calls on sides to stick to joint agreements reached as part of the Astana peace process as well as urgently re-engage in dialogue, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Turkey, which along with Russia and Iran, is a guarantor of the Astana peace process aimed at ending the Syrian conflict, launched a unilateral military offensive in the northeast of the Arab republic. It aims to establish a safe zone in this border region, by clearing it of the Kurdish militias that it designates as terrorists at home. Syrian media, meanwhile, have already reported civilian casualties from the Turkish airstrikes.

"The Republic of Belarus has been following with deep concern growing tensions in northeastern Syria. We deem it important that all the parties act in accordance with joint agreements reached within the Astana peace process and refrain from actions that can lead to an escalation in this sensitive region," the ministry said.

The ministry also urged all sides concerned to resume dialogue on a political settlement with due respect for Syrian territorial integrity, which is an "inalienable factor for the country's progressive rebuilding and development.

The international community's concerns over Turkey's unilateral move, therefore, keep growing. First of all, the offensive has been met with condemnation in Damascus itself and other Arab countries, which see it as an assault on Syria's sovereignty.

The European Union, too, has called on Turkey to "cease its unilateral military action." US President Donald Trump said Washington, which had earlier failed to finally agree on a safe zone in talks with Ankara, did not endorse this assault, adding that the incursion against Kurdish fighters, its former main allies in Syria, was a "bad idea."

Moscow, in turn, has earlier warned Ankara to refrain from any steps that would put Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity at risk. Another guarantor nation, Iran, has taken a harsher stance, demanding that Turkey withdraw its troops from Syria and stop its attacks.