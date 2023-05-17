Minsk Wants Its Interests Taken Into Account in Ukrainian Peace Settlement - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Belarus hopes that its interests will be taken into account in the peace settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Wednesday.

"We will expect that our interests in this negotiation process as a neighboring country, as a country which at all stages has participated in peace talks associated with the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, will also be taken into account," he said at a joint press conference after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Aleinik added that Belarus was intending to follow the potential negotiations and would like the Chinese special envoy to Russia and Ukraine to visit Belarus to hold talks related to the settlement of the crisis.

"For our part, we will also be closely following this process, the progress of this initiative, and the negotiations of the Chinese special envoy to Russia and Ukraine. By the way, he is going to France, Germany, and Poland. We hope that he will visit Belarus at some stage because Belarus has always been and remains a platform for peace talks," he said.

Aleinik arrived in Moscow on May 15 for an official visit. It is his first visit to Moscow since he assumed office as his country's top diplomat in December.