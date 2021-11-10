Minsk Warns Aggression Will Not Remain Without Response

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The foreign aggression against Belarus and the sanctions pressure will not remain without a response, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

"The situation for our two countries does not become easier, the sanctions pressure on Minsk and Moscow is growing.

Belarus faces real large-scale aggression today ... We intend to resolutely defend our positions of constructive and mutual respect-based dialogue with all the countries and state that any unfriendly steps against our nations cannot remain without a consolidated response," Makei said at a press conference after negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.