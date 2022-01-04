Minsk Welcomes Joint Statement of Nuclear Five on Avoiding Arms Race

UrduPoint.com

Belarus welcomes and supports a joint statement of the five nuclear weapons powers on preventing nuclear war and avoiding arms races, also expecting that such joint efforts will be the key to reinforcing the global backbone of international security, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Tuesday

On Monday, the leaders of Russia, the US, China, the UK and France issued a joint statement on the prevention of a nuclear arms race and war.

"We welcome and strongly support this statement, including its appeal for constructive dialogue and collaborative work to reduce military confrontation, increase mutual trust and prevent an arms race in order to create a favorable atmosphere for achieving progress in the field of disarmament and, ultimately, building a world free of nuclear weapons," Glaz said.

The diplomat also said that joint efforts of the leaders of the nuclear weapons states, along with the extension of the US-Russian New START nuclear arms reduction treaty in February 2021, will be the key to strengthening international security, disarmament and non-proliferation, and will contribute to the success of the 2022 NPT Review Conference.

The politician expressed the hope that the conference would take place this year.

The tenth review conference of the parties to the treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons (NPT) was set to be held from January 4 - 28, 2022 in New York, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference was postponed.

The US-Russian New START is a nuclear arms reduction treaty containing measures for the further limitation of strategic offensive arms. The treaty was signed on April 8, 2010 in Prague, and going into effect on February 5, 2011.

