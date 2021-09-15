UrduPoint.com

Minsk Will Be Interested In Relations With Kabul If No Threats Coming From Afghanistan

Wed 15th September 2021

Minsk Will Be Interested in Relations With Kabul If No Threats Coming From Afghanistan

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Minsk will be interested in maintaining normal relations with Kabul if other countries face no threats coming from Afghanistan, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

"If we see that no threats emanate from the territory of Afghanistan to neighboring countries, if we see that Afghanistan promotes a calm and peaceful development of the country, if it is aimed at developing diversified cooperation with other nations then we will certainly be interested in having normal relations with this country," Makei said, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

The Belarusian-Afghan trade exceeded $180 million last year, which is higher than Minsk's trade with some post-Soviet nations, the minister added.

