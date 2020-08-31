Minsk Will Have to Respond to Baltic States' Sanctions - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Minsk will be forced to adequately respond to the sanctions of the Baltic states, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Minsk will be forced to adequately respond to the sanctions of the Baltic states, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik.

Earlier, Lithuania banned entry into the country for 30 citizens of Belarus.

Latvia and Estonia announced similar sanctions.

"Our Baltic neighbors have also launched a spiral of sanctions. We said earlier that Belarus would have to take adequate retaliatory measures against the initiators of such steps. And this will be done," the spokesman said.