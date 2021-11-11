UrduPoint.com

Minsk Will Make No Concessions Under Pressure Of Sanctions - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:10 PM

Minsk Will Make No Concessions Under Pressure of Sanctions - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Western governments would not get any concessions from Minsk by imposing sanctions, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik in an interview.

"We will never agree to any concessions, any dialogue under pressure.

Today we are threatened with another, fifth, package of (EU) sanctions, but I want my colleagues to understand ... no sanctions will help break the firmness of the Belarusian leadership in terms of pursuing a policy aimed at ensuring stability in our country," Makei said.

On Wednesday, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union will announce new sanctions against Minsk early next week in light of the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Related Topics

Threatened European Union Minsk Vladimir Putin Border From

Recent Stories

PCB plans to launch women’s PSL in Asia

PCB plans to launch women’s PSL in Asia

16 minutes ago
 Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

38 minutes ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal ..

Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal Amendments With Switzerland

38 minutes ago
 Pandemic sees criminals target online shoppers: Eu ..

Pandemic sees criminals target online shoppers: Europol

38 minutes ago
 Russia, US to Hold Visa Consultations Next Week in ..

Russia, US to Hold Visa Consultations Next Week in Vienna - Russian Diplomat

39 minutes ago
 Russia to Keep Implementing Geneva Summit Decision ..

Russia to Keep Implementing Geneva Summit Decisions - Deputy Foreign Minister Se ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.