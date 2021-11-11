Minsk Will Make No Concessions Under Pressure of Sanctions - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Western governments would not get any concessions from Minsk by imposing sanctions, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik in an interview.

"We will never agree to any concessions, any dialogue under pressure.

Today we are threatened with another, fifth, package of (EU) sanctions, but I want my colleagues to understand ... no sanctions will help break the firmness of the Belarusian leadership in terms of pursuing a policy aimed at ensuring stability in our country," Makei said.

On Wednesday, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union will announce new sanctions against Minsk early next week in light of the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.