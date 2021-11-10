UrduPoint.com

Minsk Will Not Participate In Austria's 'Unfriendly' Conference - Foreign Minister

Minsk will not participate in the conference on Belarus initiated by Vienna, the topic was discussed, but at the moment the initiative is fruitless and unfriendly, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday

"I think that this is absolutely an empty and meaningless venture, taking into account the plan outlined to us. They are talking about a kind of restoration, reconstruction of Belarus, as if Belarus is a country lying in ruins, where the economy is completely destroyed. The situation looks different," Makei said at a press conference.

Austria "persistently begged" Belarusian representatives to take part in the conference, according to the foreign minister.

"The conference in the way in which it was conceived by the organizers is an absolutely fruitless and pointless undertaking. Moreover, we consider it as an absolutely unfriendly step towards Belarus," Makei said, stressing that none of the Minsk representatives will participate in it.

The diplomat emphasized that despite the "future sanctions", the Belarusian authorities will be able to provide the proper state and society development.

