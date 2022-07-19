UrduPoint.com

Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over Bias, Pressure - Presidential Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over Bias, Pressure - Presidential Office

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Belarus has terminated its participation in the Convention on Access to Information, Public Participation in Decision-making and Access to Justice in Environmental Matters, commonly known as the Aarhus Convention, citing discriminatory practices and pressure exerted against the country, the presidential press office said on Monday.

The Aarhus convention is a legally binding agreement, which gives citizens access to environmental information and promotes a more transparent and robust relationship between the civil society and governments. The document regulates public access to environmental information, participation in decision-making and access to justice. Belarus signed the document in 1998 and approved it two years later.

"Belarus terminates its participation in the Convention on Access to Information, Public Participation in Decision-making and Access to Justice in Environmental Matters of June 25, 1998. This is stipulated by a decree... signed by the head of state Alexander Lukashenko on July 18," the statement said.

The statement noted that Belarus experienced "biased and discriminatory practices of the governing bodies of the convention" and withdrew from the agreement under Article 21.

Presidential office stressed that this measure does not mean Minsk will backtrack regarding cooperation between the state and the public on the issues pertaining to ecology.

In October 2021, a regular session of the Aarhus Convention decided that Belarus must be deprived of its privileges under the agreement if it does not restore the registration of a major ecological NGO called Ecohome. Belarusian Ministry of Natural Resources called the demand politically motivated.

Ecohome was one of the oldest non-profit environmental organizations in Belarus. It actively criticized the construction of nuclear power plants in the country and advocated for renewable energy transition. Belarusian authorities rescinded its registration, citing the NGO's considerable track record of breaking the law. A wave of audits of ecology-related NGOs followed in 2021, with the investigators claiming that these organizations were involved in the shadow movement of funds from abroad, tax evasion and financing protest activities. Over 850 NGOs were liquidated in Belarus that year, according to human rights advocates.

Related Topics

Protest Civil Society Nuclear Minsk Belarus June July October From Agreement

Recent Stories

Russian Diplomat Accuses Microsoft of Taking Over ..

Russian Diplomat Accuses Microsoft of Taking Over Ukraine's Digital Networks at ..

49 minutes ago
 Pentagon Continues Afghanistan Assessment After Dr ..

Pentagon Continues Afghanistan Assessment After Draft Report Deemed Too Narrow - ..

50 minutes ago
 Tory Leadership Contest Exposes Split in Ruling UK ..

Tory Leadership Contest Exposes Split in Ruling UK Party - Expert

50 minutes ago
 Britain, France face hottest day as Europe fires r ..

Britain, France face hottest day as Europe fires rage

50 minutes ago
 LG election campaign gains momentum in Hyderabad

LG election campaign gains momentum in Hyderabad

50 minutes ago
 SSP reviews security plan during LG elections

SSP reviews security plan during LG elections

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.