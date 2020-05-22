(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minsk's claims about Russia refusing to provide testing range for a missile are groundless, Russia does not have a range like that, an informed source told Sputnik

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has recently said that Russia did not want to work with Belarus on missile development and refused to provide a range. Lukashenko was told on Friday that the country was assembling Chinese missiles and developing its own which would have a range of 300 kilometers (187 miles).

"We simply do not have ranges like that and Belarus know it well. The largest range we have is smaller than the 300 kilometers they asked for, our military rents these ranges in Kazakhstan," the source said.

"So all these accusation are groundless, we simply have nowhere to test, we are using Kazakhstan's ranges ourselves. Moreover, Belarus can use the ranges we are renting in Kazakhstan," the source said, adding that Lukashenko may have been given some wrong information.