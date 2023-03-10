UrduPoint.com

Minsk's New Trade Interests Lie In Africa, Asia, Latin America - Lukashenko

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday that the main trade interests of his country lie in Africa, Latin America and Asia, but noted that Minsk won't ignore the "hostile" markets of the US and the EU.

"Africa, Latin America, Asia are among our trade interests, our new prospects are there. Joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, strengthening interaction with ASEAN countries has already opened the door for Belarus to the fastest growing and most promising markets," Lukashenko said at a ministerial meeting in Minsk as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

The Belarusian leader warned against limiting the country's trade to the US and Europe, which, he said, are openly hostile to Belarus.

At the same time, these markets cannot be discounted either, Lukashenko added.

On the same day, Lukashenko addressed the Belarusian Foreign Ministry and instructed his country's diplomats to promote the image of Belarus as an open, honest and peaceful partner in the countries where their diplomatic missions are located. He stressed that, unlike many Western politicians, entrepreneurs are pragmatic and are ready for mutually beneficial cooperation, looking for opportunities to restore old business ties and create new ones.

