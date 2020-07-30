UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk's Odious Interpretation Of Russians' Detention Beneath Criticism - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:40 PM

Minsk's Odious Interpretation of Russians' Detention Beneath Criticism - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The odious interpretation of the detention of 33 Russians by the Belarusian side does not stand up to criticism, and the attempt to present what happened as external interference in the affairs of the republic is at least bewildering, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The odious interpretation of the detention of 33 Russian citizens by the Belarusian side does not stand up to criticism," the statement says.

"A group of Russians was in transit via Minsk to Istanbul, having all necessary documents, including air tickets, in hand. All logistics on the territory of Belarus were provided by a Belarusian company. For unknown reasons, the group did not get on its Minsk-Istanbul flight and had to stay in Belarus awaiting purchase of new air tickets by the Belarusian company," the ministry said.

"An attempt to present what happened as external interference in the republic's affairs is at least bewildering. The Belarusian authorities, including the aviation authorities, have all the necessary documents to establish the truth," it said.

Moscow calls for immediate access of diplomats to the Russians detained in Belarus and counts on Minsk's balanced and objective approach to establishing all circumstances of the incident, the ministry said.

"The consular officers must have access to our citizens immediately. We are counting on a balanced and objective approach of the Belarusian side to establishing all circumstances of what happened in close cooperation with the Russian side," it said.

The ministry stressed the need to stop forcing unnecessary negative emotions, especially during the presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Russia Company Minsk Istanbul Belarus All

Recent Stories

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

1 hour ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.