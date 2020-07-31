(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The odious interpretation of the detention of 33 Russians by the Belarusian side does not stand up to criticism, and the attempt to present what happened as external interference in the affairs of the republic is at least bewildering, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The odious interpretation of the detention of 33 Russian citizens by the Belarusian side does not stand up to criticism," the statement says.

"A group of Russians was in transit via Minsk to Istanbul, having all necessary documents, including air tickets, in hand. All logistics on the territory of Belarus were provided by a Belarusian company. For unknown reasons, the group did not get on its Minsk-Istanbul flight and had to stay in Belarus awaiting purchase of new air tickets by the Belarusian company," the ministry said.

"An attempt to present what happened as external interference in the republic's affairs is at least bewildering. The Belarusian authorities, including the aviation authorities, have all the necessary documents to establish the truth," it said.

Moscow calls for immediate access of diplomats to the Russians detained in Belarus and counts on Minsk's balanced and objective approach to establishing all circumstances of the incident, the ministry said.

"The consular officers must have access to our citizens immediately. We are counting on a balanced and objective approach of the Belarusian side to establishing all circumstances of what happened in close cooperation with the Russian side," it said.

The ministry stressed the need to stop forcing unnecessary negative emotions, especially during the presidential election.