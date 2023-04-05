Close
Minsk's Peace Plan For Ukraine Could Be Discussed If Clarifications Given - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Minsk's Peace Plan for Ukraine Could Be Discussed If Clarifications Given - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Minsk's peace plan for Ukraine could be discussed during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko if certain points are clarified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in March, Lukashenko proposed in his address to Belarusian people and lawmakers to stop the fighting in Ukraine and declare a ceasefire without movement of military equipment from both sides.

"It seems that Alexander Grigoryevich (Lukashenko) will consider it necessary himself to give explanations on this matter.

Then, of course, they will discuss this issue," Peskov said.

The conversation between the two leaders will primarily focus on bilateral relations, the spokesman said.

"This is a conversation in the context of preparations for tomorrow's meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State. We have a common step-by-step action program, we have allied programs. In addition, of course, this is a general security concern in connection with a very, very hostile environment for us. All this will be on the agenda," Peskov said.

