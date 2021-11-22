UrduPoint.com

Minsk's Proposal to Open Humanitarian Corridor for Migrants Unacceptable - Berlin

Minsk's proposal to Berlin to open a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 migrants who are located at the Belarus-Poland border is "unacceptable," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Minsk's proposal to Berlin to open a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 migrants who are located at the Belarus-Poland border is "unacceptable," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

"The idea that a humanitarian corridor to Germany could open for two 2,000 migrants, we talked about this last week, and the acting Minister of Internal Affairs of Germany Horst Seehofer spoke about this during his visit to his Polish colleague last week, this is an unacceptable decision for Germany or EU," Seibert told reporters.

Meanwhile, the German Foreign Ministry said that it remains in touch with Minsk over the border crisis.

