Minsk's Steps In Nuclear Arms Field To Depend On West's Threats To Belarus, Russia - Makei

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Minsk's Steps in Nuclear Arms Field to Depend on West's Threats to Belarus, Russia - Makei

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Minsk's steps in the field of nuclear weapons will depend on threats posed to Belarus and Russia by Western countries, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik.

In late August, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarusian aircraft had been re-equipped so that they can carry nuclear weapons, adding that Minsk is ready to adequately respond to threats from the West.

"Other options are not excluded," Makei said when asked if deploying Russia's nuclear weapons in Belarus is relevant, adding that everything will depend on the behavior of the Western partners, "on those immediate threats to Belarus and Russia."

If such steps are taken by Western countries, then Belarus, together with Russia, will develop adequate response measures, the diplomat added.

