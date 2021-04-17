(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday led Britain in one minute of silence in memory of her late husband, Prince Philip, before his funeral and burial at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The 94-year-old monarch, dressed in mourning black, joined other senior royals at the chapel as the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin arrived and a military gun fired to signal the start of the solemn tribute.