UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minute's Silence Held Across The UK In Memory Of Prince Philip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:53 PM

Minute's silence held across the UK in memory of Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday led Britain in one minute of silence in memory of her late husband, Prince Philip, before his funeral and burial at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday led Britain in one minute of silence in memory of her late husband, Prince Philip, before his funeral and burial at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The 94-year-old monarch, dressed in mourning black, joined other senior royals at the chapel as the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin arrived and a military gun fired to signal the start of the solemn tribute.

Related Topics

Windsor George Edinburgh

Recent Stories

Zidane: 'I'm not a terrible coach, I'm not the bes ..

3 minutes ago

France to give one bn euros aid to farmers hit by ..

3 minutes ago

Macron Intends to Hold Talks With Putin in Near Fu ..

7 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister seeks proposal for Durul Amans u ..

7 minutes ago

UK Bids Final Goodbye to Prince Philip With Minute ..

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Saturday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.