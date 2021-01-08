Miracle baby clutches onto life in central Turkey

Dilber Nisa Varis, the third child in the family, was born early by cesarean section in the central Konya province

KONYA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Dilber Nisa Varis, the third child in the family, was born early by cesarean section in the central Konya province.

Emete Varis, 30, the mother of the miracle baby, who gave birth at the Selcuk University Faculty of Medicine Hospital, experienced the happiness of holding her baby in her arms after five months of treatment in an incubator.

The baby, who reached a weight of 1,800 grams (nearly 4 Pounds), was discharged with the applause of the hospital staff, and reunited with her two elder sisters and parents at home.

"My other kids were [born] normal. My pregnancy [this time] was problematic. We filled 23 weeks with treatment under constant doctor control," Varis told Anadolu Agency.

Noting that doctors warned her during the pregnancy about the possible outcomes, Varis said she is very happy that her baby overcame the difficulties.

"Thank God we reached these days. We have been in a mother-baby adaptation program for three weeks. Before I was coming occasionally [to the hospital] and leaving breast milk for the baby," the mother said, adding that she had some worries because the baby is still very small.

Hanifi Soylu, a pediatrics professor and head of the neonatal division at Selcuk University, emphasized that there are generally some health problems observed in premature babies, adding that the miracle baby also had problems related to nutrition and breathing.

"We are sending the baby home healthily without any bleeding in her head and without being dependent on oxygen [machine]," he said. Soylu underlined that "saving a life of a baby is like saving the whole mankind."