UrduPoint.com

'Miracle' Dog Helps Save Injured Hiker In Croatia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 10:27 PM

'Miracle' dog helps save injured hiker in Croatia

A dog saved a hiker injured in the Croatian mountains by lying on top of him for 13 hours until they were rescued, local media reported Tuesday

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :A dog saved a hiker injured in the Croatian mountains by lying on top of him for 13 hours until they were rescued, local media reported Tuesday.

The dog, called North, kept Grga Brkic warm after he was injured in a fall while out hiking and was unable to move. The other two hikers with him were unable to reach them, so they raised the alarm.

First responders credited the eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute with having helped keep Brkic safe.

The incident happened when the group went for a weekend hike in the Velebit mountain range along the country's Adriatic coastline.

"Friendship and love between man and dog have no boundaries," Croatia's mountain rescue service said in a Facebook post, which included a photo of the dog lying on top of Brkic as he lay in a stretcher.

The dog "curled around him and warmed him" during the high-altitude rescue mission, the post added.

Nearly 30 first responders eventually reached the injured hiker where he was stranded, nearly 1,800 meters above sea level.

"The minutes and seconds before they arrived were so slow," Brkic told Croatian media.

"This little dog is a real miracle," his owner told the Jutarnji List daily paper. The dog itself emerged none the worse from the experience, he added.

Croatia's mountain rescue service has nevertheless warned against taking dogs for hikes in difficult conditions, especially during harsh winter weather when specialised climbing equipment is required.

ljv/ds/jj

Related Topics

Injured Weather Facebook Man Croatia Post Media From Top Love

Recent Stories

Durable peace in South Asia contingent upon peacef ..

Durable peace in South Asia contingent upon peaceful resolution of J&K dispute: ..

4 minutes ago
 Thakur's seven-wicket haul keeps India on track fo ..

Thakur's seven-wicket haul keeps India on track for series win

4 minutes ago
 Prices fell but US factory woes continued in Decem ..

Prices fell but US factory woes continued in December

4 minutes ago
 Sweden charges woman with allowing son to fight fo ..

Sweden charges woman with allowing son to fight for IS

7 minutes ago
 HCC CEO expresses satisfaction over treatment faci ..

HCC CEO expresses satisfaction over treatment facilities being provided at LU ho ..

7 minutes ago
 DC Naseerabad reviews measures of upcoming polio d ..

DC Naseerabad reviews measures of upcoming polio drive

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.