Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in India, Pilot Survives - Indian Air Force

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Thursday that one of its French-made Mirage 2000 jets has crashed in the central Madhya Pradesh state due to technical malfunction

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Thursday that one of its French-made Mirage 2000 jets has crashed in the central Madhya Pradesh state due to technical malfunction.

"An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident", the air force said on Twitter.

Photos from the site of the accident show that the aircraft wreckage is scattered over an empty field. Police have cordoned off the area.

The Dassault Mirage 2000 is a fourth-generation French multipurpose aircraft fighter developed in the 1970s. The Indian air force is believed to have about 50 such aircraft in service.