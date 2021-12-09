Mirror Response Envisioned to Any Sanctions - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

UrduPoint.com

Russia always responds in a similar and asymmetric way to restrictive measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, when asked how will Moscow act if Washington imposes new sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russia always responds in a similar and asymmetric way to restrictive measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, when asked how will Moscow act if Washington imposes new sanctions.

"Response to any sanctions, naturally, is in a similar way and asymmetric, in a way to protect our own interests," Peskov told reporters.

