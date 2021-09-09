(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP) approved on Thursday President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as a candidate to run for presidency in the upcoming elections, scheduled for October 24, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a party congress.

"Today, the candidacy of Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the presidential election from our party was unanimously approved at the UzLiDeP congress," UzLiDeP chairman Aktam Khaitov announced following the voting.

Mirziyoyev has served as the Uzbek president since 2016.

The National Revival Democratic Party (Milliy Tiklanish), the Ecological Party, the People's Democratic Party and the Justice Social Democratic Party (Adolat) can also nominate candidates.