Mirziyoyev, King Abdullah II sign 15 agreements to boost trade, culture & connectivity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAMARKAND, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Uzbekistan and Jordan have elevated their relations to a new era of comprehensive partnership as President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hosted King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein in Samarkand for the first-ever high-level state visit since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

During wide-ranging talks at the Samarkand Congress Center, the two leaders pledged to deepen cooperation across political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres while strengthening coordination on pressing regional and global issues.

President Mirziyoyev hailed the visit as “a new stage” in bilateral relations, emphasizing the long-standing bonds of friendship between the two nations and the shared vision of reform. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting each other’s initiatives within the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other multilateral forums.

Both sides underlined the need to boost bilateral trade and investment, agreeing to expand cooperation in chemicals, textiles, smart agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, geology, and tourism. To that end, Uzbekistan and Jordan will establish an Intergovernmental Commission and a Business Council, with inaugural meetings scheduled before year’s end. A joint business forum will also be convened to connect leading companies from both countries.

Cultural and educational exchanges were another focus, with plans to host joint cultural weeks, exhibitions, and academic collaborations.

The leaders also agreed to promote the study of shared Islamic heritage and to work together in advancing the principles of tolerant and enlightened islam. President Mirziyoyev endorsed King Abdullah II’s “Aqaba Process” and proposed holding one of its future sessions in Samarkand.

Connectivity will receive a major boost with the planned launch of direct flights between Tashkent and Amman and the introduction of a visa-free regime, measures expected to spur both tourism and business travel.

A total of 15 agreements and memoranda were signed, covering extradition, investment protection, visa abolition, higher education, scientific research, agriculture, plant protection, veterinary medicine, tourism, standardization, religious affairs, and air transport, among others.

In a symbolic highlight of the visit, King Abdullah II awarded President Mirziyoyev Jordan’s highest national honor, the Order of Al Nahda (Renaissance). Accepting the award, Mirziyoyev described it as “a worthy recognition of our joint efforts to expand multifaceted cooperation, and a sign of friendship and respect for the people of Uzbekistan, who are laying the foundations for the Third Renaissance.”

King Abdullah II invited President Mirziyoyev to pay a reciprocal visit to Jordan, as both leaders expressed confidence that the historic visit had firmly set their countries on a path toward stronger political, economic, and cultural ties.