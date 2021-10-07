Mirziyoyev, Putin Discussed Situation in Afghanistan - Uzbek Presidential Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the developments in Afghanistan on Thursday, the Uzbek presidential press service said.

During their phone conversation, Mirziyoyev congratulated Putin on his birthday.

"They also exchanged opinions about pressing issues related to international politics and regional cooperation, including in the context of developments in Afghanistan," the press service said in a statement.