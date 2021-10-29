UrduPoint.com

Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:56 PM

Mirziyoyev Re-Elected as Uzbek President With 80.12% of Votes - Election Commission

Incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev secured victory in the last week's presidential election with 80.12% of votes, Central Election Commission Chairman Zainiddin Nizomhojaev announced on Friday after 100% of ballots were counted

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev secured victory in the last week's presidential election with 80.12% of votes, Central Election Commission Chairman Zainiddin Nizomhojaev announced on Friday after 100% of ballots were counted.

"The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan decided to consider Mirziyoyev ... elected to the post of the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan after counting all the ballots. He secured 80.12% of votes," Nizomhojaev said.

