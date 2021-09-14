Mirziyoyev Registered as Candidate for Presidential Election in Uzbekistan - CEС

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The sitting Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev registered on Tuesday as the Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP) candidate to run for presidency, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

"The CEC registered today Shavkat Mirziyoyev as candidate, nominated by the UzLiDeP to run for presidency of Uzbekistan," the CEC representative said.

The commission confirmed the compliance of documents, presented by the party, with the national electoral legislation, requiring no less than 1% of signatures (212,660 people) of a candidate's supporters.

Mirziyoyev has served as the Uzbek president since he won snap election in 2016 after former President islam Karimov died. The Uzbek presidential election is held every five years.