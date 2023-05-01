UrduPoint.com

Mirziyoyev: Uzbek Reformer With Autocratic Tendencies

Published May 01, 2023

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is credited with leading Central Asia's most populous country out of isolation, but his appetite for change may be waning now that he has consolidated power

Tashkent, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is credited with leading Central Asia's most populous country out of isolation, but his appetite for change may be waning now that he has consolidated power.

His country has just voted for constitutional changes allowing him to stay in office until 2040, in an election observers said lacked pluralism and competition.

Mirziyoyev's reforms -- including ending infamous forced labour in the cotton industry -- have been hailed both by long-suffering citizens and foreign observers.

The bar was set low by his hardline mentor and predecessor islam Karimov, who gained a reputation for torturing opponents including by boiling and freezing them.

Mirziyoyev, born in 1957 in the east of Soviet Uzbekistan, served in Karimov's government for 13 years.

When Karimov died in 2016 after ruling for more than a quarter of a century, Mirziyoyev's role as heir quickly became clear.

