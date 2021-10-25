UrduPoint.com

Mirziyoyev Winning Uzbek Presidential Election With Over 80% Of Vote - CEC

Mirziyoyev Winning Uzbek Presidential Election With Over 80% of Vote - CEC

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is heading towards victory in the Sunday election with 80.1% of the vote, Central Election Commission (CEC) chief Zayniddin Nizamhojaev said on Monday.

"Out of the total number of votes, 80.1% voted for Liberal Democratic Party candidate Shavkat Mirziyoyev," Nizamhojaev told a press conference.

