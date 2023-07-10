Mirziyoyev Wins Presidential Election In Uzbekistan With 87.05% - CEC Head
Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 11:30 AM
TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Incumbent President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has obtained 87.05% of votes, ensuring another term in office, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Zayniddin Nizamkhodjayev said on Monday.
"(A total of) 87.05% ... voted for the candidate from the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev," Nizamkhodjayev said at a press conference.
The final turnout in the early presidential election held on Sunday was 79.8%, or 15.6 million voters, according to the CEC.