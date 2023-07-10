Mirziyoyev Wins Presidential Election in Uzbekistan With 87.05% - CEC Head

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Incumbent President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has obtained 87.05% of votes, ensuring another term in office, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Zayniddin Nizamkhodjayev said on Monday.

"(A total of) 87.05% ... voted for the candidate from the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev," Nizamkhodjayev said at a press conference.

The final turnout in the early presidential election held on Sunday was 79.8%, or 15.6 million voters, according to the CEC.