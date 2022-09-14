Mirzoyan Expects CSTO Mission to Arrive at Armenia-Azerbaijan Border on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Wednesday that he hopes the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) mission will arrive at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on Thursday.

"Our request was duly discussed at a meeting of the CSTO Council, a decision was made to send a mission, and we hope that the mission will arrive tomorrow," Mirzoyan said.