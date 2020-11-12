UrduPoint.com
Mishustin, Acting Kyrgyz President Discuss COVID-19, Joint Energy Projects - Russian Gov't

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Acting President and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov had a phone conversation to discuss joint projects in energy, industry and transport, as well as efforts to combat coronavirus, the Russian government said on Thursday

"During the conversation, the priorities for the development of Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in the fields of energy, industry and transport were discussed. Particular attention was paid to efforts to combat coronavirus infection," the statement says.

During the conversation, Mishustin stressed the importance of ensuring the continuous strengthening of constructive interaction between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, both in the bilateral format and within the Eurasian Economic Union.

