Mishustin Allocates $300Mln For Presidential Payments To Doctors Treating COVID Patients

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has allocated about 22 billion rubles ($300 million) for presidential payments to doctors treating patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the cabinet said in a statement.

"Additional funds will be allocated for payments to doctors, paramedics, nurses, ambulance drivers, as well as workers of social institutions who help patients with coronavirus," the cabinet said.

"Relevant instructions were signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin... Nearly 22 billion rubles will be sent to support medical workers," it said.

