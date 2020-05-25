Mishustin Asks Russians to Abstain From Tourist Trips Abroad Due to Epidemiology Concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin asked Russians on Monday to abstain from tourist trips abroad, expressing concerns over the epidemiological situation.

"There are different epidemiological situations in foreign countries, and no one can guarantee any protection against the virus to tourists.

I ask our citizens not to be in a hurry," Mishustin said at a meeting of the Russian government's coronavirus response coordination council.

"We remember that the coronavirus infection was imported from abroad, so we believe it would be proper to abstain from tourist trips abroad, since one can pay a too high price for several days on vacation," Mishustin added.

It would be safer to spend vacations in Russia, the prime minister stressed, adding that if the epidemiological situation keeps normalizing in the country, it will be possible to discuss the opening of resorts already next week.