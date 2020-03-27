UrduPoint.com
Mishustin Calls For Implementation Of Moscow's Anti-Coronavirus Measures Across All Russia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:13 PM

Stringent anti-coronavirus measures implemented in Moscow and the surrounding region, which will see public places such as cafes and restaurants ordered to close from March 28 to April 5, should be implemented across the whole country, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday

"You know that next week will be a non-working week, as decided by the president. In this regard, I consider it necessary to extend the restrictive measures that have been taken in Moscow and the Moscow region across all regions of our country," Mishustin said during a meeting of the coronavirus response coordinating council.

Russia has registered 196 new COVID-19 cases in 16 regions over the past 24 hours, with the total count now standing at 1,036.

